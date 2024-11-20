 />
Allow those with physical disabilities to ply prohibited vehicles: GTB doctor to CAQM

Published - November 20, 2024 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Santendra Singh wrote the letter after being issued a ₹20,000 challan for violating the ban on BS-III petrol vehicles

Dr. Santendra Singh wrote the letter after being issued a ₹20,000 challan for violating the ban on BS-III petrol vehicles

A doctor at GTB Hospital with mobility impairment has written to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), seeking exemption for persons with disabilities from the ban on plying BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The Delhi government had, following the orders of the Centre’s air quality monitoring panel, imposed the prohibition last week.

Dr. Santendra Singh, who drives a customised car, wrote to the CAQM Chairperson on Monday, stating that the restriction has impacted individuals with disabilities who rely on customised vehicles to commute daily and live independently. He wrote the letter after being issued a ₹20,000 challan for violating the ban on BS-III petrol vehicles. He is the Director-Professor of Physiology at University College Of Medical Sciences and GTB Hospital.

Dr. Singh, who commutes daily from Ghaziabad to the hospital in Dilshad Garden, said bus and Delhi Metro facilities are inaccessible for those living with physical disabilities as the buses don’t have low floors and don’t stop for wheelchair users.

“The minute we get out of the metro, the stations have stairs, and there are no accessible pavements outside stations. Many cab drivers also reject rides when they see a wheelchair user, saying that the wheelchair might damage their vehicle… hence we are left without any options,” read the letter. It added that as a doctor, he does not have the option to work from home.

