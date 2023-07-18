‘Allow students who lost their books in flood to attend schools’

July 18, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - NEW DELHI

: The Directorate of Education (DoE) in a circular on Monday said the students who have lost their uniforms and books in the flood can attend classes until new sets of uniforms and textbooks are arranged for them. On Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government would provide replacements to all students whose books and uniforms were washed away in the deluge. “All the heads of government schools are directed to ensure that all the flood-affected students are provided emotional and moral support to overcome the distress caused by the losses in recent flood,” the DoE circular also said.