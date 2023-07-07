Allow EWS student to attend class without demanding fee: HC to school  

July 07, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has directed a city school to allow a student from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category to repeat Class XI in the academic year 2023-2024 without demanding any fee, till the next date of hearing.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, while issuing a notice to the Mother’s International School, passed an interim order directing it to readmit the student who had “failed in the academic year 2022-2023” and allow him to attend classes.

The student, who was seeking readmission, was asked to deposit a fee of ₹57,300 for the first quarter. He has been studying in the school since 2011-12 when he had taken admission in the pre-primary class.

The student, through his father, moved the court by filing a writ petition. Ashok Agarwal, a senior Delhi-based lawyer who represented the student in the case, said that the demand of the school asking him to deposit fees for repeat year was “wholly illegal”, since the petitioner had been studying throughout in the EWS category. “He was not required to pay any fee and is entitled to continue studies up to Class XII in the school,” Mr. Agarwal said.

“Interim directions are required because classes have already started and keeping him out of school even for a day would cause serious injury to the student,” argued Mr. Agarwal.

Mr. Agarwal added that The Mother’s International School is situated on land allotted by the government and therefore the institution is obliged by law to provide free education to students from EWS category all the way up to Class XII.

“Besides, not qualifying Class XI does not change this legal mandate,” Mr. Agarwal said.

Under Section 11 (3) of the Delhi Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011 framed under Section 38 of the 2009 Act and Section 12 of the Right to Education Act, the student has the right to free education under the EWS category.

The distressed student had to move court because after the commencement of the academic year of 2023-24, he was not allowed to attend classes. “Since the student has not cleared Class XI, he must be permitted to continue studying in that class, without any requirement of seeking readmission, since that would cause a break in the child’s education,” Mr. Agarwal said.

While instructing the school to readmit the student without charging any fee, the court has fixed the next date of hearing in the case in November.

