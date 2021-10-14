Allow Chhath puja celebrations in Delhi, Covid situation under control, CM Kejriwal writes to L-G Anil Baijal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal via PTI

New Delhi

14 October 2021 12:48 IST

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says other States, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, have allowed Chhath celebrations with reasonable restrictions

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 14 wrote to L-G Anil Baijal, urging him to allow Chhath puja celebrations as the Covid situation in Delhi is under control.

He requested Mr. Baijal to call a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) as soon as possible to grant permission for Chhath celebrations.

In its order on September 30, the DDMA had prohibited Chhath celebrations at public places, including riverbanks, waterbodies, and temples, in view of the threat posed by COVID-19, leading to protests by the Delhi BJP.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Kejriwal said the Covid situation in Delhi is under control for the last three months and he believed that the permission to celebrate Chhath should be given with protocols for the pandemic.

He said other States, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, have allowed Chhath celebrations with reasonable restrictions.