Delhi

Allow Chhath puja celebrations in Delhi, Covid situation under control, CM Kejriwal writes to L-G Anil Baijal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal via PTI  

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 14 wrote to L-G Anil Baijal, urging him to allow Chhath puja celebrations as the Covid situation in Delhi is under control.

He requested Mr. Baijal to call a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) as soon as possible to grant permission for Chhath celebrations.

In its order on September 30, the DDMA had prohibited Chhath celebrations at public places, including riverbanks, waterbodies, and temples, in view of the threat posed by COVID-19, leading to protests by the Delhi BJP.

Mr. Kejriwal said the Covid situation in Delhi is under control for the last three months and he believed that the permission to celebrate Chhath should be given with protocols for the pandemic.

He said other States, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, have allowed Chhath celebrations with reasonable restrictions.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 14, 2021 12:49:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/allow-chhath-puja-celebrations-in-delhi-covid-situation-under-control-cm-kejriwal-writes-to-l-g-anil-baijal/article36998140.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY