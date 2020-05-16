‘Allow cabs to ply, permit restricted use of metro’

New Delhi

16 May 2020

Delhi govt.’s suggestions to Centre

Increase time limit for citizens to be outside by two hours, allow cabs operated by aggregators to ply, and permit Delhi Metro to start operations but limit its utilisation to government employees and those providing essential services. These are some of the recommendations made by the Delhi government to the Centre.

Other suggestions include allowing 50% attendance at private offices and mandatory use of Aarogya Setu app at these sites.

No ease in restrictions has been recommended in containment zones. All these suggestions will, according to the proposal, be reviewed after a week.

Open parks

The first point in the proposal to gradually ease curbs, cleared by the Chief Minister’s office, calls for modifying the time limit allowing individuals to engage in non-essential activities from the current 7 a.m.-7 p.m. cycle to 5 a.m.-9 p.m. cycle.

Parks, playgrounds and sports complexes should also be allowed to open but subject to social distancing norms, the proposal reads.

Auto, electric and cycle rickshaws should also be allowed but only if they carry one passenger at a time.

Taxis/cabs being operated by aggregators should also be allowed but can carry only two passenger. Car-pooling by such service providers will not be allowed.

Services of the Delhi Metro should be limited to government employees and functionaries and these too in cycles between 7.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m., and then from 5.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Passengers with valid passes or those providing essential services should be allowed to use the metro between 10.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. Private vehicles should also be allowed but only with two passengers.