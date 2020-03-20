Allow ad hocs to work from home: DUTA

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Thursday wrote to the Vice-Chancellor pointing out that certain staff were still being called for work and demanded that all colleges desist from doing so to help contain the spread of COVID 19.
“We have learnt that a few colleges are still insisting that teachers working on ad hoc basis and guest faculty should necessarily be present in the college,” the letter said.
It argued that while institutions should make arrangements which enable teachers to provide teaching material through e-resources, it should not insist on their physical presence to prevent the spread of virus.
