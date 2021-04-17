Allow 24-hour home delivery: NRAI to govt.

Commenting on orders by the Delhi government to stop dine-in facilities at restaurants in the Capital and allow them to open only to provide home delivery orders, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) said it supports this decision in the larger public health interest. But it requested the government to help in the delivery segment

“We request the government to allow round-the-clock home delivery of food in line with what Mumbai has done and to smoothen the process of e-passes and issue clear directions to the law enforcing agencies so that our workers, who are also front-line warriors, are not subjected to any undue harassment by these law enforcing authorities,” the NRAI said.

As an industry, the NRAI said the situation has left them where they were standing at the start of the pandemic. “We were closed for the most part of last year. We opened up gradually with restricted capacities and curtailed operating hours and fought hard to regain some of our lost vibrancy. Just when things were looking up, this second wave has come as a massive dampener," the NRAI said.