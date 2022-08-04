Allotment of houses under EWS category to become easier

August 04, 2022 01:22 IST

DDA decides to do away with the requirement of applicants having an annual individual income of less than ₹3 lakh

In a move to simplify the process of allotting Economically Weaker Section (EWS) houses, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday said it has decided to do away with the requirement of applicants having an annual individual income of less than ₹3,00,000.

According to the DDA, applicants seeking housing under the EWS category were required to submit two documents, certifying that their annual individual income is less than ₹3 lakh and a certificate from the revenue authority that the annual family income of the applicant is less than ₹10 lakh.

The urban body, in its press note, stated that the EWS flats will now be allotted on the basis of the annual family income being less than ₹10 lakh per annum, adding that the other condition was an “impediment for disposal of EWS flats”.

Faced difficulty

“It was observed that applicants of EWS category were having difficulty in obtaining certificate of individual income as most of them fall in the category where filing of ITR [income tax return] is not mandatory. Therefore, they were not able to submit proof of individual income in terms of Form 16,” the urban body’s press note read.

The decision was part of key proposals that were passed during its authority meeting on Wednesday which chaired by Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena.

EV stations

Apart from this, the DDA stated that it has also granted approval to setting up of electric charging (EV) stations on its sites that have been allotted for fuel pumps and CNG stations, adding that it has decided to levy a lesser licence fee for these sites.

The licence fee per annum, for the financial year 2022-23, for sites with a size 1,080 square metre for petrol/diesel pumps stands at ₹53,00,475, while the fee for petrol pumps with EV stations stands at ₹50,35,451.

The fee for CNG stations stands at ₹46,11,413 while the fee for CNG stations with EV stations stands at ₹43,46,390.