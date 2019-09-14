Allocate funds for foreign PG students: AIIMS RDA

Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has written to the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan seeking allocation of funds to foreign doctors doing their post-graduation at the institute and their inclusion in the employees health service scheme.

While PGI, Chandigarh, had issued orders for release of stipend to these students admitted through open competition at par with Indian students, AIIMS is yet to make any formal move.

The RDA has noted that despite multiple bilateral deliberations between the Governments of India and Nepal for the allocation of stipends for post-graduate residents doctors at AIIMS, no fruitful outcome has come so far.

Amarinder Singh, president, RDA noted that foreign national resident doctors work at par with their Indian counterparts not only in terms of patients service, but also academically and in research throughout their tenure of three years. It is unfair to see these doctors, who are giving their best to the institute, not being compensated. They aren’t even given enough money to make ends meet, he added.