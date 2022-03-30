All-women delivery platforms ties up with DSEU to develop course curriculum

The course will help bridge the gender gap: V-C

An all-women delivery platform — Even Cargo — has tied up with The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) to jointly develop a course curriculum for logistics and transportation. It will provide industry knowledge and on-ground expertise to enable more women to work in the field.

Neharika Vohra, Vice-Chancellor of DSEU, said that the goal of the university is to impart skill to students and maximise opportunities in emerging sectors such as logistics and support. “There is large gender gap, which the course seeks to bridge,” the V-C said.

Increased participation

The tie up, DSEU said, will curate courses, undertake skill development seminars and industrial visits to ensure holistic engagement and career enhancement of female students in the logistics sector.

Speaking about the gender gap, Karina Bhasin, COO of Even Cargo, said there needs to be increased participation of women in the logistics and transport sector. The institutes need to bring gender inclusion in their curriculum and pedagogic practices, she said. She added that till date, Even Cargo has mobilised over 30,000 women, trained over 900, and has employed over 300 women as delivery associates across seven cities.