‘All we wanted was our voice to be heard’

The road leading to north-east Delhi’s Seelampur was covered with red bricks, stones, and shards of glass on Tuesday as a massive protest against the amended Citizenship Act turned violent. Dozens of policemen with sticks, and some in riot gear, stood guard on several streets.

The road led to a ransacked police post, outside which two motorcycles were set alight in the evening.

At 8 p.m., the fire outside the post was still smouldering. Seventeen-year-old Mohammad Azurudeen, a rag picker, stuffed whatever little valuables he could find from the post into a yellow plastic sack. “The bikes were taken a little while ago,” he said.

Some of the people who had taken part in the protest hours after the protest ended around 5 p.m. Both the people and the police said that the protest had been initially peaceful. There was a call for a protest and most of the shops were shut from the morning. Even on Monday there were around four protests in the area,” said Ovais Sultan Khan, a social activist who lives in the area.

“The protest started after prayers from Nurani Masjid Road in Chauhan Bangar and we walked through the inner lanes and were accompanied by the police. But some of the protesters broke off and came to the main road... then there was a clash between them and the police," he added.

Many of them were not aware of the finer details of the National Register of Citizens or the amended Citizenship Act, but said that the government was coming up with policies that were discriminatory towards Muslims. “We want our voice to be heard, that is why we protested,” said 24-year-old Guddu Khan.

“There is no point in talking to them [media],” a man in his fifties, in the crowd, quipped.”Everything will happen. There is net [Internet] and the news has spread across the whole of India," Mr. Khan replied.

“They [police] wanted us to sit inside our house and protest. But who will hear us then? How will others know about it?” Mr. Khan asked.

He said that he was against the NRC and the police “attack” on Jamia Millia Islamia

“If there are ‘agents’ from other countries entering our country then the police should find them. Why are we being targeted?” he asked.

“Where will we go for 70-year-old records? Aren't we sons of Hindustan? We are against the NRC,” another man in the crowd said, expressing fear of being excluded in the nationwide NRC, which has been announced.

“Aap India Gate jaake dekho, hamare logon ka bhi naam hai. Hamare logon ne bhi kurbhani di hai (Go and see India Gate, there is name of our people also. We have also sacrificed for this country),” said Mohammad Salman, 25, who runs a cosmetics shop in the area. “Now they [government] are targeting the Muslims [with their policies],” he added.

“Sab hasi kushi rah rahe the, ye neta log aake chaar din se hamari kushi mei ghuse ja rahe hain. (Everyone was living peacefully, but the politicians are destroying it),” another protester said. Locals said the protesters set vehicles alight and ransacked the post after the police lathi-charged them.