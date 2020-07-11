All upcoming exams of Delhi state universities cancelled: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said upcoming written examination of all Delhi state universities will be cancelled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, and students, including in final year, will be passed based on previous exams or semesters or other evaluation.

"Delhi government has decided that in Delhi state universities, upcoming exams will be cancelled," said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while addressing a video briefing.

“All universities have been told that without written exam, promote students based on previous exams or based on previous semesters or other evaluations till now. First year, second year, third year, or final year upcoming exams will not be conducted," Mr. Sisodia said. “Final year students should also be evaluated this way (without written examinations) and awarded degrees.”

The Minister clarified that the decision is for Delhi’s state universities. The capital also has central government-run universities such as Delhi University and JNU and the central government will have to take a decision on them.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is going to write to the Prime Minister that the decision the Delhi government has taken for state universities, should be taken for all central government-run universities across the country so that students get some relief,” he said.