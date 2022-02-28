All-time high water production in Delhi: Jain

DJB is moving towards its goal of providing 24x7 water supply to residents

DJB is moving towards its goal of providing 24x7 water supply to residents

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has achieved its all-time high water production of 956 MGD (million gallons per day) and is moving towards its goal of providing 24x7 water supply, said authorities on Monday. “Today, the DJB has achieved its all-time high water production mark of 956 MGD. With the commissioning of new water filters, Chandrawal WTP (water treatment plant) has crossed its water production mark of 100 MGD. Gradually, the DJB is moving towards its goal of providing 24x7 water supply to Delhiites,” said Water Minister Satyendar Jain.

New technologies

Usually, the average daily water production in Delhi remains about 940-945 MGD, the DJB said. The Delhi government has introduced some new technologies in its WTPs which has helped them to increase the production. “New sand filters in these plants are making a remarkable difference in cleaning and processing water. This has led the Chandrawal water treatment plant to cross the production record mark of 100 MGD, compared to 94 MGD recorded earlier. Similarly, Haiderpur WTP recorded a whopping increase to 235.45 MGD of water while the Nangloi WTP recorded an increase to 43.69 MGD. Old and obsolete methods are now being replaced with advanced technologies to make the system efficient and robust,” the Minister said.