All protesters removed from Jaffrabad, Maujpur

Items of a shop set on fire in Kardam Puri.

NEW DELHI

26 February 2020 01:38 IST

Mob vandalises shops belonging to minority community

The women protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act vacated a road outside Jaffrabad metro station on Tuesday evening, said a senior officer.

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said all protesters and supporters of CAA have been removed from Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. This was done after violence broke out in the localities, said an officer.

The women were protesting at the spot since Saturday night against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). A protester, Naushad, said: “The outsiders creating problems in the area have also been removed.”

Certain areas in the city — Bhajanpura, Maujpur, Karawal Nagar, Jaffrabad and Kardam Puri witnessed rounds of stone pelting, firing and arson, the police said. A group of bikers chanting “Jai Shri Ram” were seen vandalising shops belonging to people from the minority community. The locals in Kardam Puri said the attackers were “outsiders”.

“A mob attacked the shop that I have rented out to a man from a minority community. The attackers were outsiders. It seems a group of bikers armed with sticks and baseball bats targetted shops of those from the minority community,” said shop owner Nalin Kaushik.

Earlier during the day, the police conducted flag march in Bhajanpura and Khureji Khas as fresh incidents of violence erupted in the city.

11 FIRs so far

The police also deployed 10 more companies of paramilitary forces in the violence-hit areas.

The police said 11 FIRs have been registered in separate cases of violence, including a murder case. “We have requested the police in Ghaziabad and Noida to tighten the border areas and keep a watch on any mass movement. The Uttar Pradesh police has beefed up security and shut all liquor shops in border areas,” said an officer.