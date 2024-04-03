All pleas challenging Centre’s ban on 23 dog breeds to be heard together: Delhi High Court

April 03, 2024 06:23 am | Updated 06:23 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday,April 2, 2024, transferred to itself several petitions challenging the Centre’s ban on breeding and sale of 23 breeds of ferocious dogs.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P.S. Arora observed that these are “very ferocious dogs” and they are “hounding upon children”.

The court said once the Division Bench is seized of the matter, all other similar petitions pending before single judges shall also come to it and heard together.

“... In fact, all single judges must send their related matters here. We will summon the case files here. You file an impleadment application in the other pending PIL and we will hear you. We can’t have so many PILs on this,” the Bench said.

It added that “multiple petitions on the same issue would only create complications and delay the disposal of the matter”.

March 12 notice

The Pet Lovers’ Association had challenged the Centre’s March 12-notification on the ground that the ban on 23 dog breeds was imposed without consulting or inviting objections and suggestions from stakeholders.

To this, the Bench said, “Every dog lover or dog owner or association cannot be made a party and heard, that is impossible. This has happened on our directions. It can’t be that we direct the Central government to examine and then we say it can’t pass such an order. We will see and examine it.”

The Division Bench said it has already issued notice on a similar PIL and disposed of the current petition, granting liberty to the petitioner organisation to file an impleadment or intervention application in that matter.

The Bench also transferred to itself the petitions pending before single judges on the same issue and listed the matter for hearing on April 9.