All PDS cardholders to get free ration till Nov.

New Delhi

08 July 2020 07:41 IST

People can complain on helpline 1967

The Delhi government has decided that all Public Distribution System cardholders will get free ration till November 2020, an official statement on Tuesday read.

“The Delhi Chief Minister along with the Food and Civil Supply Minister, Imran Hussain, decided that to mitigate the economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government will continue to provide foodgrains free of cost to the National Food Security [NFS] beneficiaries in Delhi,” the statement read.

On June 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the free grain distribution scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended by five months till the end of November, with an additional estimated outlay of ₹90,000 crore.

In Delhi, under the PDS covered by the National Food Security Act, more than 17.54 lakh households get ration. This scheme benefits nearly 71,40,938 and they get subsidised food grains from the Delhi government, the statement said. Mr. Hussain cautioned the beneficiaries to be aware and not to pay any money for the foodgrains being provided to them as the government has decided to provide the ration free of cost for July-November.

“During the lockdown, the Department of Food and Supplies has successfully made all-out efforts towards meeting the food requirements of the poor and vulnerable sections of the city including NFS beneficiaries. Delhi govt had earlier provided entitled ration free of cost to the NFS beneficiaries for April-June also,” he said.

The beneficiaries can make a complaint to the respective Assistant Commissioner, Food Supplies Officer or Food Supplies Inspector and they can also complain on helpline number — 1967.