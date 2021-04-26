All Parliament staffers to work from amid rising COVID-19 cases

New Delhi

26 April 2021 08:29 IST

All Parliament staffers will now work from home amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and a lockdown in the national capital, with the Lok Sabha Secretariat issuing an order to this effect on Sunday.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat had issued a similar order a few days ago instructing its employees to work from home.

All employees working in Parliament will now work from home subject to exigencies of work, according to the orders.

"...taking into consideration the extension of curfew in Delhi in wake of continued spike of COVID-19 cases, the competent authority has decided that all categories of employees of Lok Sabha Secretariat shall work from home, subject to exigencies of work," according to the order issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in the national capital for another week, saying the severity of COVID-19 is unabated and positivity rate has been as high as 36% in the last few days.

The lockdown imposed on April 19 night will now continue till 5 a.m. on May 3, he said. Before extension, it was scheduled to end at 5 a.m. on April 26.

However, government employees and those engaged in essential services are exempted from the lockdown restrictions.