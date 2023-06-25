All eyes on earring snatcher, this police recovery could be worth its weight in gold

June 25, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - New Delhi

The city police are on the lookout for a pair of stolen earrings that has been allegedly swallowed by a thief and are now waiting for him to excrete the loot.

The unique assignment landed in the police’s lap after a snatcher allegedly swallowed the gold earrings of a woman when she caught him escaping with her jewellery in north-east Delhi’s Brahampuri area.

According to an officer investigating the case, the incident took place on Thursday around 10 p.m. Phoolan Devi told the police that she was coming from Pusta Road to her house when a bike-borne person came from behind and snatched her gold earrings, weighing four grams, from her ears.

Ms. Devi, a resident of Brahampuri, tried to catch the accused, Nasir (34), but instead he snatched her purse and tried to flee, she told the police.

When she finally managed to catch hold of the snatcher with the help of some passers-by, they pulled him down from his motorcycle. After being caught, the assailant swallowed the gold earrings in front of her, according to the victim. Her attacker, however, denied swallowing the earrings. He claimed it fell from his hands in the ensuing melee.

Nasir has been arrested and the police are now trying to retrieve the loot. So far, the only things that they have recovered from him are an Aadhaar card, some stolen cash, and a purse. “We took him to the hospital for X-ray. But so far, doctors haven’t found any traces of gold earrings inside his body,” said the officer, adding that they are taking a second opinion from doctors if it’s possible the earrings are lodged in some remote corner.

It is not unusual for petty thieves to swallow their loot, but what has left the police in a tizzy is that the man is not complaining of any abdomen pain. “He has not complained of any pain. This is surprising because even hardened criminals in jail are unable to conceal the pain after intentional ingestion of foreign objects,” he said.

The police are now planning to execute the next step in their search operation — administering laxatives. But once he passes the earrings, the combing operation to sift through the evidence, in all likelihood, will have to be done by the accused himself.

“We are not going to dig through criminals’ bowel movements,” said a junior officer, his eyes scrunched and nose wrinkled with disgust.