Delhi

All EDMC schools to have English-medium sections

Staff Reporter New Delhi 10 November 2021 01:57 IST
Updated: 10 November 2021 01:57 IST

East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Tuesday said that all schools under the civic body’s jurisdiction will be upgraded with English-medium learning sections and will be called “Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya”.

He said that of the 354 schools, 230 schools will open English-medium sections from Classes I to V, while the remaining 124 schools will increase their number of existing English-medium sections.

Advertising
Advertising

“We have English-medium schools in multiple wards, but there has been a high demand for more such schools. Schools recently reopened and we will ensure that the addition of English-medium sections is implemented over the next six months. We want to provide this for the 2.14 lakh students at our schools,” Mr. Aggarwal said.

Comments
More In Delhi
education
Read more...