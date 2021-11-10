Delhi

All EDMC schools to have English-medium sections

East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Tuesday said that all schools under the civic body’s jurisdiction will be upgraded with English-medium learning sections and will be called “Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya”.

He said that of the 354 schools, 230 schools will open English-medium sections from Classes I to V, while the remaining 124 schools will increase their number of existing English-medium sections.

“We have English-medium schools in multiple wards, but there has been a high demand for more such schools. Schools recently reopened and we will ensure that the addition of English-medium sections is implemented over the next six months. We want to provide this for the 2.14 lakh students at our schools,” Mr. Aggarwal said.


