All District Magistrates told to double testing centres

City sees 7,546 new cases in past 24 hours

Delhi witnessed 7,546 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 5,10,630, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

Also, 98 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 8,041. Of the total cases, 4,59,368 people have recovered and there are 43,221 active cases.

About 89.9% of ICU beds with ventilators for COVID-19 treatment in the city were occupied by Thursday night and 86.2% of the ICU beds without ventilators were full, as per Delhi government data. Also, out of the total 16,965 beds available for COVID-19 treatment, 55.9% were occupied.

The Delhi government on Thursday directed all 11 District Magistrates (DMs) to double COVID-19 testing centres in their districts.

‘Manpower required’

“It is therefore directed that all DMs/CDMOs will take steps to double the testing centres in all districts immediately. The locations will be finalised by November 19, 2020 and actual scaling up will be done latest by November 21. The manpower required for the new testing centres may be hired from open market, if required,” read an order issued by S.M. Ali, Special Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department (H&FW) of the Delhi government.

The order also said non-compliance will be viewed “seriously”. Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday had given directions to double testing in Delhi. The government has also issued an order that COVID-19 hospitals can engage fourth and fifth year MBBS students and interns to assist doctors.

MBBS students

“In view of COVID-19 pandemic and increased demand of ICU beds & medical HR in the hospitals of GNCTD Delhi for management of COVID-19, all MDs/Directors of COVID Hospitals of GNCTD are permitted to engage 4th & 5th year MBBS students, Interns and BDS pass doctors to assist the duty doctors at the honorarium of ₹1,000 [8 hours shift] and ₹2,000 [12 hours shift],” an order issued by the H&FW Department on Wednesday read.