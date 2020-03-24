All court work in Capital suspended till April 4, says HC

The Delhi High Court issued a circular on Monday declaring that all courts in the Capital, including the High Court and district courts, will suspend their operations till April 4 in view of the COVID-19 threat.

The decision, the High Court said, was taken considering the prevalent situation, particularly the extensive curbs declared by Delhi government till March 31, and the request of the Bar associations for complete closure of the courts.

In case of “extremely urgent” matters which come up before the High Court, the hearing will take place through videoconferencing.

For urgent matters in district courts, the HC directive said that the respective district and sessions judges shall prepare a roster of judicial officers who will hear them. The judicial officers can be contacted on telephone by the advocate or the party.

The cases which were already listed for hearing till April 4 have been adjourned to subsequent dates and the information will be updated on the official websites.

The Delhi Judicial Academy will also suspend all its training programmes till April 4. “All courtrooms and other parts of the complex [including lawyers’ chambers] of the High Court and courts subordinate thereto would remain closed,” the High Court directive reads.