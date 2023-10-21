All-clear for Marandi in Jharkhand as Raghubar Das heads to Odisha

HamberMenu
October 21, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari
Newly appointed Governor of Odisha Raghubar Das.

Newly appointed Governor of Odisha Raghubar Das. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

The appointment of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das as the Governor of Odisha shows that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finalised the caste composition of its State unit to take on the tribal-led, ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in next year’s Assembly election.

The decision has, on the one hand, possibly brought down the curtain on the political career of Mr. Das, an OBC leader who became the first non-tribal CM of the State in 2014, and on the other, cleared the decks for Babulal Marandi – Jharkhand’s first CM who is currently Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly.

Mr. Marandi, a popular tribal leader who is said to have had frequent run-ins with Mr. Das, will now head the party’s unit in Jharkhand, 26% of whose voters are from the tribal communities, and have a free hand in decision-making.

Dalit, tribal outreach

The recent appointment of Amar Kumar Bauri, a two-term Dalit MLA, as the BJP Legislature Party leader could also be seen as a part of the churn. It was Mr. Marandi who announced the appointment of Mr. Bauri, who was virtually unknown in the party circles, five days ago. Mr. Bauri is expected to help the party influence voters from the Scheduled Caste (SC) communities, which comprise 12% of the State’s total voters. The BJP, which won six of the nine seats reserved for the SCs in 2019, will look to improve its performance next year.

Mr. Das’s ouster could also open the door for another popular tribal leader, Saryu Rai, an independent MLA from Jamshedpur (East). Mr. Rai was expelled from the BJP after he decided to contest from Jamshedpur (East) in the 2019 State election as an independent candidate. He went on to defeat Mr. Das in the election.

When asked if he was open to the possibility of returning to the BJP, Mr. Rai told The Hindu, “Politics is the game of possibilities. Presently, I am enjoying my stint as an independent MLA. So far, I have not contacted the BJP, nor have its leaders reached out to me.”

A senior BJP leader said that with Mr. Das out of the State politics, “everyone’s role is clearly defined now. No confusion remains among the party workers. It’s clear that the party will fight the elections under the leadership of Babulal Marandi”.

