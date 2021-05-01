‘All above 18 will be vaccinated in 3 months’

New Delhi

01 May 2021 01:25 IST

CM appeals to people not to queue up outside centres, says jabs will arrive soon

Terming it a humongous task which the Delhi government needed the cooperation of many to accomplish, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said all of the people of Delhi aged above 18 would be vaccinated against COVID over the coming three months, if things went according to plan.

He also appealed to people not to queue up outside vaccination centres in the Capital from Saturday. The universal administration of COVID vaccination to people aged between 18 and 44 begins across the country on May 1.

The Chief Minister stated that the Delhi government had not yet received vaccine doses from companies manufacturing them, which are to arrive in a day or two, following which the government will begin the drive.

“Beginning May 1, the vaccination drive for those aged between 18 and 44 is set to begin. The vaccination drive for those aged 45 and above is already in motion. The procedure for those between 18 and 44 has garnered an overwhelming response and many people have registered,” he told a digital briefing.

“We have not yet received the vaccine and are in continuous touch with the companies and hope the vaccines will be delivered in a day or two. We’ve been assured of this,” he also said.

First, he said, three lakh doses of Covishield are supposed to be delivered by one-two days, after which more doses will arrive. He requested people not queue up at the centres to avoid a law and order situation or hindering social distancing protocols.

Once the Delhi government gets the vaccine doses, it will make an official announcement, following which only those who are registered and given appointments should come to the vaccination centres.

“I request everyone not to rush. Everyone is to be inoculated and preparations have been made for the same. We have two vaccines – Covishield and Covaxin – and both the manufacturers have been urged to render 67 lakh doses each,” he said.

“We have also requested them to provide these 67 lakh doses within three months, and the Delhi government is prepared to bear the financial costs. The people of Delhi will be provided with the vaccines free of cost and we have also demanded a schedule from both the companies specifying the days when they supply the vaccines within these three months,” he also said.

The Delhi government, he said, had formulated a plan and even the infrastructure needed for it was in place and things now depended on the two manufacturers as to how swiftly they could provide the vaccine doses. If they were able to provide sufficient quantities of the vaccine, the Delhi government would try to vaccinate the people of Delhi within three months, he said.

It had been observed, he said, that those who had been inoculated were comparatively better off than those who had not been. It was not that they did not catch COVID, but even if they did, it was not fatal and did not turn into something serious.

“The vaccine acts as a protective shield. Therefore, I urge everyone to get vaccinated as these are completely safe and entail no danger. Do request everyone around and your relatives to get inoculated,” he stated.

“We need everyone’s support. Only if we are able to garner the support of the people of Delhi, can we complete the process within the next three months. This is a humongous exercise and to execute this herculean task is a massive challenge. This can only be completed with everyone’s support,” he also stated.