Watch | All about the clash between the AAP and Delhi L-G | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising, its guidelines, and more.

December 25, 2022 03:49 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena has directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to implement a 2016 order of the Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising (CCRGA). The order calls for recovering ₹97.14 crore plus interest from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for “political advertisements” published or telecast as government advertisements in 2015 and 2016.

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss CCRGA, its guidelines, and the reasons why Delhi’s L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena slaps the Aam Aadmi party with over a ₹97 crore Bill for political advertisements.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Reenu Cyriac

