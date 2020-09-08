Watch | All about the Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Project

08 September 2020 13:11 IST

A video explainer on the Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Project

Chandni Chowk in Delhi is one of the largest and oldest markets in India. It was built in the 17th Century and has undergone countless changes to accommodate more shops and people. Through the Mughal, colonial, and post-Independence era, it has been a bustling market place and the epicentre of Shahjahanabad. This 1.3-km stretch between the Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid is being turned into a car-free zone. The latest iteration of modifications is being carried out under the Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Project.

