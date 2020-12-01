All AAP volunteers, leaders serving farmers: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi

01 December 2020 00:59 IST

He hopes Centre will resolve issues

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that all party leaders and volunteers were serving farmers protesting on the Delhi borders and he has directed them to provide the farmers with food, water, medical facilities, toilets, and ensure all their requirements are fulfilled.

“The farmers of our nation are in distress and they are sitting on the borders of Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh, and are waiting for the Centre to address their concerns for the last five-six days. How are our farmers surviving and sleeping at night under such severe cold conditions when we have to stay in our homes due to cold weather? They are going through a lot of trouble. I hope the Centre will soon talk to the farmers and resolve their issues,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“All the AAP volunteers, MLAs and leaders are serving the farmers. I have directed them to support the farmers and provide them food, water, medical facilities, toilets, and fulfill their requirements,” he added.

Earlier in the day, AAP leader and Delhi Jal Board vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha inspected the protest site at the Singhu border and distributed blankets to farmers, the party said.

Portable toilets

“The Delhi government has installed portable toilets for protesters and is ensuring food for all. The government is also deploying ambulances with blood pressure kits and first-aid facilities. Oximeters will also be available,” Mr. Chadha said, adding that the Delhi Jal Board is ensuring availability of drinking water for farmers protesting at the Singhu border.