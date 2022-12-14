All 22 sub-registrars in the national capital now women

December 14, 2022 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - New Delhi

With Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar appointing 16 women officers as sub-registrars on Tuesday, in addition to six officers who were appointed through an earlier order, all 22 sub-registrar offices in the national capital are now helmed by women.

Mr. Kumar made the appointments following directions by Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

A statement issued by Raj Niwas on Tuesday said that the L-G wanted only women to be in these posts, “which are at the cutting edge of the government’s interface with the common citizens”, to ensure “more sensitive, corruption-free and empathetic public dealing”.

“It may be noted that of late, many cases of corruption had come to the fore recently, wherein the L-G had suspended the SRs [sub-registrars] and it is expected that with women officers at the helm, the prevalent corruption, red-tapism, and harassment of people at such offices will be mitigated,” the statement also read.

The sub-registrar’s office is responsible for the registration of properties, sale deeds, issuing share certificates, verification of documents among other services.

Earlier in October, on Mr. Saxena’s directions, the Chief Secretary had appointed a woman as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to develop an ‘e-platform’ to make the services provided by sub-registrars online.

Welcome move

Citizen groups and various Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), however, expressed mixed views over the development, with some saying that the mere appointment of a woman officer could not change the state of affairs at sub-registrar offices.

Malviya Nagar’s Nil Block RWA chief Geeta Sharma said the move will likely have an impact on the functioning of the sub-registrar offices.

“Women officers are more sensitive towards the issues of the common citizens,” Ms. Sharma said, adding that women officers “won’t easily become part of the nexus of corruption in their offices”.

Ajit Swami, All Dwarka Residents’ Federation president, welcomed the decision. He added that the influence of touts in these offices was a major problem faced by common citizens. “Women officers may stand against corruption. But the entire system may not change because of one person,” he said.

