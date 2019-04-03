Alka Lamba, Saurabh Bharadwaj spar on Twitter

NEW DELHI

AAP spokesperson dares party’s Chandni Chowk MLA to join Congress

Disgruntled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Alka Lamba, who last month said she was ready to join the Congress, and AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj engaged in a Twitter back-and-forth on Tuesday, leading Mr. Bharadwaj to dare the Chandni Chowk MLA to join the Congress the next day.

The argument started when Ms. Lamba tweeted about the Congress manifesto, which was released in the afternoon. She said the Congress had left out full statehood for Delhi, while AAP had made the issue its key promise for the Lok Sabha election. With that, she asked how an alliance between the two parties could happen.

Mr. Bharadwaj replied to the tweet asking Ms. Lamba what she wanted, to which she replied that the time to ask that question was over and that voters would now decide the issue. The exchange went on for hours, with Ms. Lamba questioning the AAP government's work in Delhi and Mr. Bharadwaj sharing a video of Ms. Lamba speaking on full statehood in the Delhi Assembly.

In one of the tweets, she said the people of her constituency wanted her to take a call in national interest to defeat the BJP if the Congress and AAP alliance does not work out. Ms. Lamba had said last month that she would stick with AAP in case the alliance happens, otherwise, she said, she would join the Congress.

Mr. Bharadwaj then asked Ms. Lamba to show strength and join the Congress "tomorrow".