Alka Lamba gets notice over disqualification petition

The Delhi Assembly on Wednesday issued a notice to Chandni Chowk legislator and former AAP leader Alka Lamba seeking her comments by September 18 on a disqualification petition by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj.
Last week, Ms. Lamba quit the ruling AAP and announced that she has returned to the Congress.
According to the notice issued by Assembly Secretary C. Velmurugan, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel has directed personal hearing in the matter which will be held at 4 p.m. on September 18 in his chamber. “The Speaker has examined the petition and has directed that your comments on the content of the petition be sought,” it stated.
