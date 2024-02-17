Alipur paint factory was illegal, says MCD; 8 of 11 blast victims identified

February 17, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - New Delhi

The fire at a paint factory in north Delhi’s Alipur has claimed the lives of 11 people so far, the police said on Friday. On Thursday evening, a blast took place at ‘Om Sons Paint and Chemicals’, setting off a massive fire that incinerated a drug rehabilitation centre and several shops nearby.

An officer said the factory was owned by Ashok Kumar Jain and had been operating at Alipur’s Dayal Market since 2017.

Jain, 62, is among eight of the 11 victims whose charred bodies have been identified. DNA testing may be conducted to identify the remaining three, the officer added.

The others identified are Ram Surat Singh, 44; Vishal Gaund, 19; Anil Thakur, 46; Pankaj Kumar, 29; Shubham, 19; Brijkishore, 19; and Mira, 44.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday evening reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

He announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, ₹2 lakh compensation for two persons who sustained serious injuries, and ₹20,000 for two others with minor injuries.

The four injured persons are currently undergoing treatment.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in a statement, said the factory was located in a densely populated Lal Dora Abadi (area designated for habitation) and operating illegally with flammable substances used for making paint.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg said the blaze was reported around 5.30 p.m. on Thursday and 22 tenders were sent to the spot.

According to a DFS official, the blaze was doused by 8 p.m., but police and fire teams worked through the night to recover the bodies and rescue the injured persons as smoke billowed from the collapsed factory. He added that fire tenders were delayed due to a traffic jam near GT Karnal Road.

The police and the DFS are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the blast.

‘Not taken seriously’

A nurse at the scorched drug rehabilitation centre, Devendra Saini, told The Hindu that multiple complaints had been made about the factory storing inflammable chemicals. “We were worried as the area has seen many fires in the past, but our complaints were not taken seriously,” he added.

Gaurav Kumar said he, along with Vishal, Pankaj, and Shubham — who were among the victims — worked for a private company. On the fateful day, the three had gone to the factory to fit some racks, Mr. Gaurav added. “My uncle [Pankaj] and I had started working here only six months ago. He was the sole earning member in his family of four,” he lamented.