Alipur fire case: two, including factory owner’s son, arrested

February 18, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

Two days after a fire at an illegal paint factory in north Delhi’s Alipur claimed the lives of 11 people, two persons, including the factory owner’s son, were arrested on Saturday, a senior officer said.

The accused were identified as Akhil Jain, 37, the son of factory owner Ashok Jain, who died in the fire, and Rajrani, who owns the land on which the factory was built, the officer also said.

According to the FIR registered in the case, a huge quantity of inflammable material was stored in the building.

Eleven people — 10 workers and Ashok Jain — were killed and four others were injured in a blast, followed by fire at ‘Om Sons Paint and Chemicals’ on Thursday evening. Jain is said to have been operating the unit since 2017.