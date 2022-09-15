Alert policeman rescues 7-yr-old girl from kidnapper

ADVERTISEMENT

A 22-year-old man was arrested for kidnapping a seven-year-old girl from her house in central Delhi’s Preet Vihar area with the intention to rape her, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Sachin, a resident of Jagatpuri, is a “drug addict”, the police said, adding that the minor was kidnapped in an autorickshaw on Sunday.

According to DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan, around 3 p.m., a constable, Rajpal, who was patrolling in the Vikas Marg area, noticed the autorickshaw in which the accused and the girl were travelling. The girl was looking anxious so the constable stopped the vehicle, the DCP said.

When he questioned the accused, he said the girl was his relative’s daughter and he was on his way to drop her home. The girl, however, denied it and said the man was a stranger and he had picked her from near her house after threatening to hurt her father. The man was then interrogated and he admitted to kidnapping the girl.

Based on the information given by Sachin, the police contacted the girl’s father, a peon, who was at a police station to lodge a missing report, the police said.

A case was registered against Sachin under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 363A (kidnapping or maiming a minor for purpose of begging), 365 (abduction), 370 (trafficking of person).