Alert police save man from ending life

A 42-year-old man, who tried to end his life by jumping off the Andrews Ganj flyover in south Delhi, was saved after police intervened on Sunday.

Police said that the man, who is from Almora in Uttarakhand, has been living in Delhi for nearly four years. He had come to the flyover after drinking with a friend on Sunday evening.

Around 6 p.m., when Kotla Mubarak Pur Station House Officer (SHO) Vinay Kumar Tyagi was patrolling the area, he received an information about the man. He immediately alerted other staffers. The SHO spotted the man, who was shouting that he was disappointed with his life and wanted to die.

The SHO deployed police personnel near the flyover and another team with net under the flyover as he tried to engage the man in talks. Meanwhile, two officials grabbed him and he was rescued. He was counselled and later handed over to his acquaintance, police said.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)