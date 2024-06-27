Akhilesh meets Atishi at hospital, blames Centre for water crisis

The BJP-led Centre has always discriminated against Opposition-ruled States due to which the Delhi government did not get the required help to resolve the Capital’s water crisis, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday after he met Delhi Water Minister Atishi at Lok Nayak Hospital.

“Delhi did not get the help that it should have got from the Centre, which has constantly discriminated against the Opposition- ruled States,” said Mr. Yadav.

Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat also met the Minister, who was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after her health deteriorated due to an indefinite fast she had undertaken to get the city’s “rightful share” of the Yamuna water from BJP-ruled Haryana.

After the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the SP and the CPI (M) are the other two INDIA bloc partners who have backed AAP, contrary to their alliance partner Congress’s stance.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said Ms. Atishi’s “jal satyagraha” ended in a whimper without helping the parched city get potable water. “Delhi is facing an acute water scarcity due to the negligence and corruption of the AAP government,” he said, adding that it pushed the Delhi Jal Board into a huge debt trap while failing to improve the supply.

‘Planned visit’

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused the Delhi government of “enacting a drama” over the issue. “Since yesterday, none of their Ministers has spoken on the water crisis. Today, under a plan, they fielded the SP chief and Ms. Karat to praise their government,” he said.

