Akbar denies meeting Priya Ramani in hotel

New Delhi

25 December 2020 01:20 IST

Court hears defamation complaint

Former Union Minister M.J. Akbar on Thursday denied before a Delhi court that there was a meeting between him and journalist Priya Ramani in a hotel where she alleged him of sexually misbehaving with her.

Mr. Akbar made the submission during the final hearing on a criminal defamation complaint filed by him against Ms. Ramani for her tweets accusing him of sexual harassment during his previous role as newspaper editor.

Senior advocate Geeta Luthra, appearing for Mr. Akbar, said: “The moment a meeting is denied, further questions are not warranted. None of the suggestions are warranted. The meeting in the hotel is denied.”

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Luthra argued that the principles of rule of law and natural justice say that one “cannot make averments on a social media portal some 30-40 years later and tell a person that this is what happened”. She said any allegation made after such delay had to be responsible and with evidence.

“You [Ms. Ramani] haven’t proved any date, hotel register, CCTV or ticket of entry in car parking. You haven’t proved anything,” the senior counsel said.

Hearing on Jan. 4

As the hearing remained inconclusive, the court will resume the proceedings on January 4.

Ms. Ramani had, during the cross examination in the defamation case, accused Mr. Akbar of asking her to come to the Oberoi Hotel in December 1993 for a job interview. Ms. Ramani had alleged that Mr. Akbar called her to his room, offered alcoholic drinks and asked her “inappropriate personal questions”.

Ms. Ramani accused Mr. Akbar of sexual harassment at the height of the #MeToo movement in 2018. Following her accusation, about a dozen former colleagues of Mr. Akbar also came out with different allegations against him.

Days before he resigned from his post of Minister of State for External Affairs in October 2018, Mr. Akbar filed a criminal defamation case against Ms. Ramani citing her open letter published in a magazine and her tweets naming him.

Ms. Ramani has maintained that the criminal case was initiated to create a chilling effect on women who spoke out about their experience of sexual harassment at his hands.

Ms. Ramani said her tweet and the subsequent article on Vogue magazine alleging Mr. Akbar of sexual harassment during his previous role as newspaper editor was made in “good faith” and for public good.