Akali Dal, Congress have taken U-turn on MSP Bills: Bhagwant Mann

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that following protests by the AAP and farmers, Akali Dal and Congress have taken a U-turn on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) Ordinance Bills and termed it as their victory.
“First when the discussion regarding this Bill started, the Shiromani Akali Dal [SAD] supported this Bill. They met Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and supported it. Harsimrat Kaur said that the Opposition is misleading the people and the reality is that this is a very good Bill. But following pressure from AAP and the farmers of our country, SAD suddenly changed its stand. Sukhbir Singh Badal took a U-turn in the Parliament and said that no one had asked SAD about this bill,” Mr. Mann said.
He said that the Congress is also confused about their stand. “The high-power committee which recommended these Bills had Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh as a member. First the Congress supported these bills while these were at the preparation stage and after that, the party opposed it. Now Captain Singh is saying that they will go to the court,” he said.
The AAP MP said that whatever other parties do, the BJP will pass these Bills in the Lok Sabha as they have the majority, but in Rajya Sabha, if the Opposition comes together, then there might be a chance to stop these Bills. “AAP is protesting against the bills inside the Parliament and in Punjab, we are protesting on the roads against these,” he added.
