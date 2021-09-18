Akali Dal chief, 16 others detainedfor protest march against farm laws

Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal with supporters during the protest against farm laws in the city on Friday.

18 September 2021 01:52 IST

Traffic police issue advisories on social media, create diversions to ease snarls

Delhi Police on Friday detained leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal following a call for a protest march against the new farm laws. Following that, there was heavy traffic in the Capital as a crowd gathered near Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib.

DCP (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and 15 other party leaders were detained at the Parliament Street police station and released in an hour.

Disallowed march

The police said they had disallowed the protest march and issued a letter to Mr. Badal regarding the same on September 15. In the letter, Mr. Yadav wrote that police were informed that a protest march is being organised by SAD from Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to Parliament on Friday morning and they were not allowed due to the existing COVID guidelines wherein no social or political gatherings are allowed till September 30.

“The protest march not only symbolises the farmers’ dissent but will also be remembered as a historic event that struck at the root of tyranny. Let’s unite to mark this day as the beginning of a renewed revolt to bring justice for farmers,” the SAD president tweeted. Ms. Badal, in a tweet, said the massive participation in the protest march shows the public anger.

“Farmers have been protesting at the Delhi border for a year, but the Centre is keen on quashing them. We are proud to have quit the NDA. Akali Dal will continue to resist despotism,” she said.

As the crowd gathered near the Gurudwara, Delhi Traffic Police issued updates on social media asking commuters to avoid certain routes and suggested diversions. Heavy traffic was reported near New Delhi, Dhaula Kuan, ITO, Vikas Marg, Delhi Gate, Karol Bagh areas.

“Gurdwara Rakabganj Road, RML Hospital, GPO, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg will be full due to the farmers’ movement. Please refrain from using these routes,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. In another tweet, they said that the Jharoda Kalan border has been shut. Heavy traffic was witnessed at Sardar Patel Marg, but police later updated that the route was open for commuters.

Intermittent checking of vehicles by the Delhi Police on Friday morning caused traffic snarls in Gurugram extending up to 2 km from the MCD toll plaza to Shankar Chowk on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. The Delhi Police set up barricades and carried out checking of the vehicles crossing over to Delhi from Gurugram.