AK Bhagi re-elected DUTA president

September 29, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

A.K. Bhagi of the RSS-affiliated National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF) won a second term as the president of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Thursday

The election held on Wednesday saw a voter turnout of 85.5%. The result was declared in the early hours on Thursday.

Mr. Bhagi defeated Aditya Narayan Mishra of the Democratic United Teachers’ Alliance, a coalition of several teachers’ organisations and individuals.

Mr. Bhagi received 4,182 votes against Mr. Mishra’s 3,787. Mr. Mishra is a three-time DUTA president.

Addressing the media after his victory, Mr. Bhagi said his priority over the next two years will be to ensure the implementation of old pension scheme (OPS).

He added that the outcome of the election reaffirms the academic community’s unwavering dedication to the principles of democracy.