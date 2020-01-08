Aishe Ghosh files attempt to murder complaint with police

JNU students’ union president Aishe Ghosh filed an attempt to murder complaint with the Vasant Kunj North police station on Tuesday, said a police officer on Wednesday.

In her complaint, Ms. Ghosh identified one of the attackers and named the dean of School of International Studies and some students affiliated with the ABVP with threatening her with dire consequences.

“At 6:30 pm we were at Sabarmati T point when we saw a number of students who were at the peaceful assembly started panicking and running towards Tapti hostel....while I tried to calm them down we saw a mob of persons pelting large stones and bricks at the teachers and the students with the clear intention of killing and injuring persons who were part of the peaceful gathering. This masked mob charged at the peaceful gathering with sharp weapons like axes, sledge hammer and iron rod sticks,” she said in the complaint.

More than a dozen complaints from other students and teachers have also been received by the local police. All the complaints have been forwarded to the crime branch SIT that is investigating the Sunday’s mob attack. The SIT is yet to make arrests as investigators say they are still in the process of identifying the attackers.