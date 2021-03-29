AISA demands free vaccine at the earliest

NEW DELHI

29 March 2021 05:47 IST

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Sunday demanded that government provide free vaccinations at the earliest to students, teachers and staffers so that campuses can be opened. They said they don’t want to lose another year due to the pandemic.

“Online education resulted in dropouts and students are excluded from learning due to lack of Internet and smart phones. This turmoil in education that we have witnessed in the past year is set to continue if campus remain closed,” AISA said. It added that there would be a surge in drop out rates if the discriminatory mode of online education continues.

“Governments should immediately vaccinate students, teachers and staffers from school, colleges and universities in order save another academic year from destruction. If this is done, the government will not be able to use COVID-19 as an excuse to keep campuses shut,” AISA said.

Advertising

Advertising