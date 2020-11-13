AISA calls for institutional probe into LSR student’s death

NEW DELHI

13 November 2020 00:52 IST

Students’ outfit demands disbursal of pending scholarships and strategic reopening of college

The All India Students’ Union (AISA) on Thursday held a demonstration outside the University Grants Commission headquarters demanding an institutional inquiry into the death of the Lady Shri Ram College student who allegedly ended her life.

Protesters also demanded disbursal of all pending scholarships and strategic reopening of college and hostel campus.

The deceased’s mother had addressed the media earlier this week and said that the second year student was stressed over whether she could pursue her education due to financial constraints in her family.

Advertising

Advertising

“The negligence in the disbursement of scholarships, ignorance on the part of hostel policy and the unjust system of online education have claimed many lives in different ways amid the pandemic tampering the future of thousands of students like her [the LSR student],” read a statement issued by AISA.

Protesters also raised issues being faced by students from marginalised communities and inaccessibility of education and also demanded a fee-waiver for the 2020-21 academic year.

Meanwhile, LSR Students’ Union and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) also protested outside Lady Shri Ram College asking authorities to revoke the hostel policy that entails accommodation for first year students only and the notice pertaining to vacating hostels. They also demanded that data packs and tablets be distributed among students for online classes.