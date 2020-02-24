Airport Line commuters can use QR code passes from today

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said commuters travelling on the Airport Express Line will be able to use QR code-based Trip Passes from Monday.

The facility which was earlier available on the corridor for single journeys will now be extended for trip-based passes used by the regular commuters.“The commuters on the line will be able to use the QR code generated on their smartphones instead of purchasing or recharging their Trip Passes. The passengers now do not need to have a physical pass separately and can avoid queues at stations to get them recharged,” the DMRC said.

Passes purchased for 10 trips will have a 15-day validity while those with 30 or 45 trips will be valid for a month, officials said.

“All six metro stations of the Airport Express Line have been provided with a set of two AFC gates each for entry and exit through QR enabled system. Once a journey is concluded, one trip would be deducted from the QR code ticket,” the DMRC said.