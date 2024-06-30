ADVERTISEMENT

Airport canopy collapse: victim’s family considers legal action

Published - June 30, 2024 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

Samridhi Tewari

 The family of a 45-year-old cab driver, who died after a portion of a canopy at Indira Gandhi International Airport collapsed amid heavy rainfall, said they are planning to file a case against those responsible for the incident.

On Friday, six persons had sustained injuries while Ramesh Kumar was killed. He was cremated at the Naharpur crematorium on Saturday.

The victim’s son, Ravinder, said, “Criminal negligence is what killed him. Now even airports aren’t safe. My father was at the airport after dropping a person. He was a hardworking man, who ensured there was enough for the family, but this kind of infrastructure at the airport killed him.”

He said the family received his father’s body around 12.30 p.m. on Saturday after a post-mortem.

“Our family is saddened by the death and we are discussing whether we should file a case against those who have been involved in this kind of criminal negligence. It could have led to the death of many more people,” Mr. Ravinder said.

‘Probe initiated’

Earlier, the police had registered a case under sections pertaining to death by negligence after the canopy collapse. Officials said a probe has been initiated into it.

