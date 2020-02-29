Airline to pay passenger for not issuing boarding pass

A District Consumer Disputes Redressal forum here has directed Air India to compensate a passenger by paying over ₹20,000 for not issuing a boarding pass to the complainant despite her having a valid ticket and reaching the airport on time.

Holding the airline deficient in services, the panel said: “The undisputed facts are that the complainant was denied boarding and despite having a confirmed ticket...It is also not disputed by the airline that the boarding was denied due to overbooking...In view of the facts we are of the considered view that the airline was deficient in service.”

The directions came when the forum was hearing a petition moved by city resident Deepa Rai who contended that she could not board her flight from Delhi to Bagdogra as the airline cited that the flight was overbooked.

The complainant claimed that despite reaching the airport at 10.30 a.m., it was only two hours later that the manager informed that the flight was overbooked. “The complainant and many other passengers requested at the counter to refund the fare but was refused. The complainant was advised to approach the customer care with a written complaint and the refund would be made after 15 days,” the complaint read.