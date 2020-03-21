Airline staff found dead at airport

A 44-year-old employee of IndiGo airlines was found dead at Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Saturday morning, the police said.

The Delhi police, in a statement, said that the person has been identified as Murlidhar Guddy, a resident of Hyderabad. “The cause of death given by the doctor primarily is pulmonary cardiac arrest,” they said.

They said that at 10.30 a.m., an information was received regarding the death after which inquest proceedings were initiated. “The man along with other employees was on official work in Jakarta, Indonesia and were called up by the company in view of the outbreak of COVID-19 . He arrived on a flight and had undergone all mandatory screening for COVID-19,” they said, adding that the person, while waiting for immigration clearance, suddenly fell down from the chair.

The police said that immediate medical assistance was provided to him by the doctors at the airport. “He did not responded and was declared dead at 10.22 a.m. by the doctors,” they said.