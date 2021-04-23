Delhi

Airlift oxygen for Delhi from Odisha: BJP

BJP State president Adesh Gupta on Thursday suggested that the Delhi government airlift oxygen allocated to the national capital from Odisha, till the supply stabilised.

He also suggested that the Delhi government procure essential drugs, such as Remdesivir and Fabiflu, from manufacturers to distribute to patients in need here.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, meanwhile, accused the Delhi government of failing to have put in place any concrete policy to deal with the severe COVID-19 crisis that hit the Capital and led to the virtual collapse of medical facilities.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2021 12:41:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/airlift-oxygen-for-delhi-from-odisha-bjp/article34388677.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY