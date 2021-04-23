Airlift oxygen for Delhi from Odisha: BJP

BJP State president Adesh Gupta on Thursday suggested that the Delhi government airlift oxygen allocated to the national capital from Odisha, till the supply stabilised.

He also suggested that the Delhi government procure essential drugs, such as Remdesivir and Fabiflu, from manufacturers to distribute to patients in need here.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, meanwhile, accused the Delhi government of failing to have put in place any concrete policy to deal with the severe COVID-19 crisis that hit the Capital and led to the virtual collapse of medical facilities.