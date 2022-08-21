Air Traffic Controller at Delhi airport tests positive for psychoactive substance; DGCA removes personnel from duty

The person was found positive in the confirmatory test report received on August 18 and he has been removed from the ATCO duty, sources told PTI

This is the first instance of an air traffic controller testing positive for psychoactive substance after the rules for testing of flight crew and ATCs for psychoactive substances came into force in the country in January 2022. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

An air traffic controller at the Delhi airport tested positive for a psychoactive substance and has been removed from duty by the aviation regulator DGCA, sources said on Sunday.

This is the first instance of an air traffic controller (ATC) testing positive for psychoactive substance after the rules for testing of flight crew and ATCs for psychoactive substances came into force in the country in January 2022, they said.

The sources said that an ATC posted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here was subjected to the drug test.

The person was found positive in the confirmatory test report received on August 18 and he has been removed from the ATCO duty, the sources told PTI.

The Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) detailing the procedure for examination of the aviation personnel for consumption of psychoactive substances came into effect from January 31. The test is done for the flight crew and ATCs on a random basis.

Since the rules were implemented, three pilots of different airlines have been found positive after the confirmatory test and are being dealt as per the provisions of DGCA regulations, the sources said.

As per the CAR, in case the result of the confirmatory drug test is positive for the first time, then the personnel concerned will be referred to a de-addiction centre by the organisation concerned for a de-addiction and rehabilitation.

If the same personnel tests positive for the second time, then his or her licence will be suspended for a period of three years. And if the violation happens for the third time, then the particular personnel's licence will be cancelled.