Air quality worsens to ‘severe' in Delhi

National capital the most polluted city in India as per the official data at 8 a.m. 

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 03, 2022 09:59 IST

A view of Humayun’s Tomb engulfed in a layer of smog in New Delhi on November 1 morning. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The air quality of the national capital on Thursday morning deteriorated to the “severe” category — the worst band of air pollution — according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. 

As per the 8 a.m. data of the CPCB, Delhi was the most polluted place in the country. 

Air pollution of “severe” level “affects healthy people” and “seriously impacts those with existing diseases”, according to the CPCB. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 419 at 8 a.m. on Thursday, up from 376 (“very poor” category) at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. 

A higher value of AQI means an increase in air pollution.

The air quality is likely to be in the upper end of the very poor to the severe category on Friday also, according to central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

